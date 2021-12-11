Morgan Stanley Has $3.97 Million Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 47.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Niu Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 22.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Niu Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

