Morgan Stanley Lowers STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.48.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5,161.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

