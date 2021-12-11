Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $98.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.