Morgan Stanley Sells 161,007 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $391,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $345,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $2,311,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

