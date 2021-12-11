Morgan Stanley Trims Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Target Price to €60.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WRDLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Worldline from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. Worldline has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

