Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.35 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.76). 59,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 259,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.77).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Morses Club alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a market cap of £74.83 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.