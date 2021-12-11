Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.55 million, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.73. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,108,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,312,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 36.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth $474,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 37.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

