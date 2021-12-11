Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $264.92 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $265.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

