Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

NYSE:XOM opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

