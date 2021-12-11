MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $47.35. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials shares last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 31,553 shares.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.
In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)
MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
