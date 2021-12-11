MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $47.35. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MP Materials shares last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 31,553 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,649,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,637,000 after buying an additional 60,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

