Mukhtar Ahmed Sells 14,578 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CLVT opened at $24.48 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $5,767,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $2,140,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

