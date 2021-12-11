Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTL. CIBC downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.97.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

