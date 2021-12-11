Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTL. CIBC downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.
Mullen Group stock opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.97.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.