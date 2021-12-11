Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 146.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

MUSA stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

