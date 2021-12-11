Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $896.61

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 896.61 ($11.89) and traded as high as GBX 911 ($12.08). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 904 ($11.99), with a volume of 173,844 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 896.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 905.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.21%.

In related news, insider Alan Giles purchased 2,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 911 ($12.08) per share, for a total transaction of £18,429.53 ($24,439.11).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

