Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.29) Per Share

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mynaric in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad expects that the company will earn ($2.29) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mynaric’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Mynaric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Mynaric stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Mynaric has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.