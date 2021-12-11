Nam Tai Property (NTP) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nam Tai Property to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nam Tai Property and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nam Tai Property
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Nam Tai Property Competitors
|309
|969
|1180
|35
|2.38
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nam Tai Property and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nam Tai Property
|$71.21 million
|$15.69 million
|12.32
|Nam Tai Property Competitors
|$1.29 billion
|$18.40 million
|2.96
Nam Tai Property’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Nam Tai Property and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nam Tai Property
|32.50%
|18.60%
|7.03%
|Nam Tai Property Competitors
|-6.72%
|8.88%
|2.52%
Volatility and Risk
Nam Tai Property has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property’s rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Nam Tai Property beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About Nam Tai Property
Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
