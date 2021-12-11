National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National CineMedia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 146,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCMI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. 581,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.09%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

