NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 300 ($3.98) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.45) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.18) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.18) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.85).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £24.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.40 ($1.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.12). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 220.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.93.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($167,466.78).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

