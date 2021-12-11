NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.79.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.