Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on S. Bank of America lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.88.

SentinelOne stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

