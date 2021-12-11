Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.96 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $27.78 or 0.00057125 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $151.29 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001709 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About Neo

Neo (NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

