Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) versus Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) Head to Head Analysis

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Nephros alerts:

58.0% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nephros and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nephros and Medifocus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nephros presently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 87.19%.

Volatility & Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.18, suggesting that its stock price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nephros and Medifocus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $8.56 million 8.83 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -19.45 Medifocus $2.77 million N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Medifocus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nephros.

Summary

Medifocus beats Nephros on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.