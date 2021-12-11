New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

In related news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 377.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

