New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $37.71 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Shares of WELL opened at $82.71 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

