New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $54.64 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Public Storage worth $54,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $54,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSA opened at $348.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $326.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $348.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.15.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

