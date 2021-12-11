New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $46,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $332.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $290.58. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $355.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

