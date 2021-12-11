New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $39,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

PXD stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $107.96 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

