New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Yum! Brands worth $42,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 306,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 239,957 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.87 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $135.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.87.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

