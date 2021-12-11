New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $52,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,345,000 after purchasing an additional 166,860 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

ROP stock opened at $473.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.13. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

