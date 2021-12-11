New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 268 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $43,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $33,163,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,003.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,817.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,642.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,111.71 and a 12-month high of $2,028.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $18.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 103.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

