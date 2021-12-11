Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Newell Brands by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $27,470,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $27,470,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,047,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,579,000 after acquiring an additional 995,211 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

