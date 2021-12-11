Nexo (NEXO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.76 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $9.76 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007090 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

