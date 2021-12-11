Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,376 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 755,896 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,046,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,696,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.