Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after buying an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 52.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 434,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,444 shares of company stock worth $3,508,932. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSNL opened at $13.17 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $589.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

