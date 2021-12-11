Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fisker by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 16.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Fisker stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.82. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

