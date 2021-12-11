Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $42.30 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.