Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.10 million, a P/E ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 1.54. Neenah, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is -387.76%.

In related news, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $60,291.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $27,397.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

