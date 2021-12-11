Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth $118,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $1,558,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $82,000. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLPR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. Clipper Realty Inc. has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.98.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

