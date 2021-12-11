Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $589,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

