Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Neenah by 1,478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Neenah by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Neenah by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Neenah in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $774.10 million, a PE ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently -387.76%.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

