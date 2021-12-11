Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$9.73, with a volume of 67776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSR shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.42. The firm has a market cap of C$530.31 million and a PE ratio of 41.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.