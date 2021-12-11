Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $430,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 229,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $289.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $226.09 and a 52 week high of $296.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.52.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

