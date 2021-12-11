North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NOA. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $432.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 1,308.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,366,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,127,147 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 330,417 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 170,887 shares in the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

