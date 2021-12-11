Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $59.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research firms have commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

