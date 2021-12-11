NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.
In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
NOV opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02.
NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.
About NOV
NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.
