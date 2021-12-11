NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

