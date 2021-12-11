Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $181.75

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $181.75, but opened at $188.74. Novavax shares last traded at $184.06, with a volume of 26,146 shares trading hands.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average of $196.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $8,579,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,221 shares of company stock valued at $47,250,797. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.