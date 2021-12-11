Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 3.6% After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $168.90 and last traded at $171.03. Approximately 19,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,684,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.38.

Specifically, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,403,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,221 shares of company stock valued at $47,250,797. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

