Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Nutrien worth $19,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Nutrien stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.