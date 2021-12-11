NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Position Reduced by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,324 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,461 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

