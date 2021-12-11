Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 185,941 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 185,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $308,662.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 9th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 156,669 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $285,137.58.

NASDAQ:ODT opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.51.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

